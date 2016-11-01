BEIJING Nov 1 Rescuers searched for 20 missing
coal miners in southwestern China on Tuesday, a day after an
explosion killed at least 13 workers and spread poisonous gas
into parts of the mine.
Two miners managed to escape from the Jinshangou coal mine
in Chongqing municipality, where firefighters and militia
members were digging through tunnels blocked by debris after
Monday's blast, state broadcaster CCTV said.
"The rescue team has carried out three underground
operations so far," Chongqing deputy mayor Mu Huaping told a
press conference on Tuesday, CCTV said.
"We have found that some tunnels have collapsed and the
amount of poisonous gas has exceeded the alarm level at some
parts," he said.
Chongqing officials ordered the temporary closure of some
coal mines in the area while investigators look into the
accident at the Jinshangou mine, the official Xinhua news agency
said.
Coal accounts for almost two-thirds of China's energy
consumption, but its mines are among the world's deadliest, due
to lax enforcement of safety standards.
(Reporting by Reuters TV, Editing by Darren Schuettler)