BEIJING Nov 2 An explosion at a coal mine in China has killed 33 people, media reported on Wednesday after rescuers recovered the bodies of 15 miners missing since Monday's blast.

Only two miners survived the explosion at the Jinshangou coal mine in the southwestern Chongqing municipality. The government has ordered an investigation into the cause of disaster, the Xinhua news agency said.

"Preliminary investigations show the mine exceeded its mining boundaries, had insufficient and malfunctioning equipment, poor ventilation and disorderly management," the news agency said.

Coal accounts for almost two-thirds of China's energy consumption, but its mines are among the world's deadliest, due to lax enforcement of safety standards. (Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Darren Schuettler)