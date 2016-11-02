BEIJING Nov 2 An explosion at a coal mine in
China has killed 33 people, media reported on Wednesday after
rescuers recovered the bodies of 15 miners missing since
Monday's blast.
Only two miners survived the explosion at the Jinshangou
coal mine in the southwestern Chongqing municipality. The
government has ordered an investigation into the cause of
disaster, the Xinhua news agency said.
"Preliminary investigations show the mine exceeded its
mining boundaries, had insufficient and malfunctioning
equipment, poor ventilation and disorderly management," the news
agency said.
Coal accounts for almost two-thirds of China's energy
consumption, but its mines are among the world's deadliest, due
to lax enforcement of safety standards.
