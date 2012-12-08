(Refiles to remove extraneous word in headline)
SHANGHAI Dec 8 China suspended eight officials
and arrested two others over a coal mine accident this week that
killed 17 people in southwest China's Yunnan province, the
official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.
The eight suspended officials include Fuyuan county's coal
industry bureau chief and the bureau's deputy director, Xinhua
said, quoting Fuyuan's publicity office.
China's mines are the deadliest in the world because of lax
enforcement of safety standards and a rush to feed demand from a
robust economy. But the death toll from accidents has been
falling, government statistics show.
On Wednesday, 17 miners were killed when an explosive device
was set off, triggering a blast in the gas-filled mine located
in the Huangheni township in Fuyuan.
Police have arrested two people over the mine blast. The
families of the 17 dead will receive compensation of 990,000
yuan ($158,900), Xinhua said.
In August, a similar mine explosion in Sichuan province
killed 26 miners, marking it as one of the biggest coal mine
disasters of the year.
($1 = 6.2301 Chinese yuan)
