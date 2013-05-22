* Australia courting Chinese firms for listings
* Sino Australia planning to raise A$20 mln in July IPO
By Maggie Lu Yueyang
SYDNEY, May 22 Chinese mining services company
Sino Australia Oil and Gas Ltd is planning an initial public
offering in Australia in July, tapping international investors
while domestic markets remain frozen, and braving an uncertain
outlook for the sector.
Chinese companies aiming to list have limited choices at
home since the country's securities regulator suspended IPO
approvals in October to reduce help stabilize the stock market.
Sino Australia, focused on the Daqing oilfield in northern
China, is planning raise up to A$20 million ($19.6 million) on
the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), the company said on
Wednesday. It would be the largest Chinese company to list in
Australia since Blackgold International Holdings Ltd
raised A$68 million in 2011.
Sino Australia chairman and founder Shao Tianpeng said the
company considered Hong Kong and Singapore, but decided to list
in Australia in a strategic move to grow business there.
"We plan to expand our operations in Australia and
Indonesia, and this IPO is the first step in our strategy," Shao
told Reuters.
Chinese companies will soon have another listing option in
Australia, with new market entrant Asia Pacific Exchange (APX)
courting around 2,000 small and medium sized companies in China,
and hoping to list 10 companies this year.
However, the Sino Australia deal comes at a tough time for
Australian mining services companies, following a spate of
profit warnings from firms including Transfield Services Ltd
and WorleyParsons Ltd.
"They will probably have difficult time raising capital,"
Akshay Chopra, an investment manager at Karara Capital in
Melbourne. "There will be surprise at the timing of it, given
the demand of the sector is falling and the outlooks are
uncertain."
The Melbourne-based D2MX Pty Ltd is the lead manager for the
offer.
($1 = 1.0233 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Daniel Magnowski)