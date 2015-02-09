SHANGHAI Feb 9 A unit of Chinese trainmaker CSR
Corp has bought a British firm behind the
building of the world's first deep-sea mining robot, signalling
China's ambitions to mine valuable metals on the world's
seabeds.
Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co Ltd, which supplies
rail equipment, said it is paying HK$1.27 billion ($163.8
million) to buy Specialist Machine Developments (SMD) to boost
its presence in China's nascent industry building deep-sea
robots.
Metals offshore can be fifteen times the quality of land
deposits but mining is closely regulated by the United Nations'
International Seabed Authority (ISA) which issues exploration
licences.
China, the world's largest metals consumer, has since 2011
won the rights to search for metals in the Pacific and Indian
Oceans. Last April, it won a new exploration contract to search
the Pacific Ocean for cobalt, nickel and iron.
"The acquisition is in line with the state's key national
industrial policies on the encouraged sectors and has
significant strategic value and broad prospects for
development," Zhuzhou CSR said in a statement to the Hong Kong
exchange late on Friday.
SMD's projects include a subsea vehicle it built for
Canada's Nautilus Minerals which was aimed at helping
the company become the first to commercially mine gold and tin
deposits in deep water.
Equipped with cameras and 3D sonar sensors, the robot is
driven by pilots from a control room on the vessel above,
attached via a giant power cable.
The machine will then cut up the sea floor and suck the
rocks through a pipe to deposit it in mounds behind, with the
ore then due to be sucked to the surface.
($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Ed Davies)