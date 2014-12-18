BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
* Says Anbang insurance and units have increased stake to 9.06 percent as of Dec 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AKsApy
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR