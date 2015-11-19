BEIJING Nov 19 The former vice president of the
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)
has taken on the role of president at
Minsheng Banking Corp , three people with
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
In January, Minsheng, China's largest private bank, said its
president had resigned for personal reasons, hours after several
Chinese media reports said he was being probed by the
anti-corruption watchdog.
Zheng Wanchun, the former vice president of China's largest
state-run bank ICBC, is now at the helm of Minsheng, the sources
said, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak
to the media.
Minsheng Bank declined to comment.
"Zheng Wanchun has experience dealing with non-performing
assets from his time at an asset management company," a banker
at Minsheng said, referring to the time Zheng spent at China
Huarong Asset Management as a general manager.
"Perhaps this will help Minsheng with its bad assets," he
added. China's Securities Times had reported in July that Zheng
would become Minsheng's new president.
Minsheng's plans to merge its departments, with the
exception of its real estate team, are currently on hold, the
sources added.
