BEIJING Nov 19 Minsheng Banking Corp , China's largest private bank, has appointed a former vice-president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) as president, Minsheng said on Thursday.

In January, Minsheng, China's largest private bank, said its president Mao Xiaofeng had resigned for personal reasons, after Chinese media reports said he was being probed by the anti-corruption watchdog.

Zheng Wanchun, formerly vice-president of China's largest state-run bank ICBC, has been named president of Minsheng, according to Minsheng Bank's filings on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

Zheng's appointment is still pending approval by China's banking regulator, the bank said.

The statements confirmed what three sources told Reuters earlier on Thursday. China's Securities Times had reported in July that Zheng would become Minsheng's new president.

"Zheng Wanchun has experience dealing with non-performing assets from his time at an asset management company," a banker at Minsheng said, referring to the time Zheng spent at China Huarong Asset Management as a general manager.

