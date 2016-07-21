* Minsheng vice chairman spent $1.1 bln to lift bank stake
last week
* Baoneng-Vanke style takeover struggle unlikely - J.P.
Morgan
* Hong Kong shares of Minsheng at 11-month high
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, July 21 China Minsheng Banking Corp's
vice chairman Lu Zhiqiang spent $1.1 billion last
week to buy its shares, the bank has disclosed, raising
speculation of a looming power struggle at the country's biggest
private lender.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co Ltd,
controlled by Lu, bought 843.93 million Shanghai-listed shares
of Minsheng last week for 7.5 billion yuan ($1.12 billion),
increasing its holding to 4.61 percent as of July 15, the bank
said on Wednesday. The purchases were disclosed to the Hong Kong
stock exchange, where also Minsheng is listed.
Lu's purchases fuelled speculation in the Chinese media that
there could be a tussle for control at Minsheng, where Anbang
Insurance Group is the biggest shareholder with a
15.54 percent stake as of end-2015.
The situation could be much like the corporate tug-of-war
being played out at China Vanke, the mainland's
biggest property developer, the media said.
China Oceanwide and Minsheng could not be reached
immediately for comment.
Vanke is seeing a protracted but rare high-profile corporate
power struggle for a mainland Chinese company, after
conglomerate Baoneng boosted its stake to 25 percent to become
its biggest shareholder.
But in a phone interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Lu
dismissed talk of a power struggle, saying his stock purchases
reflected his confidence in Minsheng. He added that the
comparison with the Vanke situation suggested that some people
were "over sensitive" to his purchases.
"I will not act in concert with anyone," Lu said, adding he
had agreed with Anbang on "many aspects" of the development of
the bank.
Some analysts also said Minsheng was unlikely to see a
similar battle.
"We do not expect this to be another Baoneng-Vanke style
hostile takeover," J.P. Morgan wrote in a research note released
this week. It said its major shareholders have worked together
for the past 20 years and Lu's stock purchases could be related
to getting bigger board representation ahead of an impending
board reshuffle.
Shares of China Minsheng gained 0.1 percent in Shanghai by
Thursday afternoon, while its Hong Kong shares rose 1.3 percent
to their highest since August last year.
($1 = 6.6722 Chinese yuan renminbi)
