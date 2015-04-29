HONG KONG, April 29 China Minsheng Banking Corp
(CMBC) , the country's biggest private
lender, said late on Tuesday it's in talks to invest as much as
$970 million for a controlling stake in Hong Kong-based
securities firm Quam Ltd.
Quam's shares soared as much as 105 percent on Wednesday as
trading, which was halted on Monday pending an announcement,
resumed, paring gains to 67 percent in late morning to HK$1.98.
CMBC, through its CMBC International unit, agreed to buy
between 8.8 billion to 13.3 billion new shares of Quam at a
price of HK$0.565 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$7.51
billion ($969 million). They closed at HK$1.17 on Friday before
the trading halt and had gained 92 percent since the beginning
of April.
The proposed deal comes amid a frenzy of activity in China's
and Hong Kong's securities industry, with brokerages and
financial services firms raising billions of dollars in new
funds to support a booming margin finance business just as
consolidation in the sector is expected to pick
up.
A completion of the deal is subject to a formal agreement
between CMBC and Quam, the companies said in a securities
filing.
CMBC would own up to 90.4 percent of Quam's enlarged share
capital, should the Chinese bank buy all the new shares.
The Hang Seng China H-Financials index has surged
65 percent in the past year, on expectations of lower interest
rates in China and as profits of securities firms more than
double because of increased stock trading in Hong Kong and
mainland markets after the start of an equities trading link
between Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges late last year.
Quam, which listed in Hong Kong in 1997, underwrites stock
offerings, advises on mergers and acquisitions and manages
client funds. The firm's largest shareholders include its
Chairman Bernard Pouliot, with a 28 percent stake, and Kenneth
Lam, Quam's CEO, who owns 25.5 percent, according to corporate
filings.
($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)