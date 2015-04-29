HONG KONG, April 29 China Minsheng Banking Corp (CMBC) , the country's biggest private lender, said late on Tuesday it's in talks to invest as much as $970 million for a controlling stake in Hong Kong-based securities firm Quam Ltd.

Quam's shares soared as much as 105 percent on Wednesday as trading, which was halted on Monday pending an announcement, resumed, paring gains to 67 percent in late morning to HK$1.98.

CMBC, through its CMBC International unit, agreed to buy between 8.8 billion to 13.3 billion new shares of Quam at a price of HK$0.565 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$7.51 billion ($969 million). They closed at HK$1.17 on Friday before the trading halt and had gained 92 percent since the beginning of April.

The proposed deal comes amid a frenzy of activity in China's and Hong Kong's securities industry, with brokerages and financial services firms raising billions of dollars in new funds to support a booming margin finance business just as consolidation in the sector is expected to pick up.

A completion of the deal is subject to a formal agreement between CMBC and Quam, the companies said in a securities filing.

CMBC would own up to 90.4 percent of Quam's enlarged share capital, should the Chinese bank buy all the new shares.

The Hang Seng China H-Financials index has surged 65 percent in the past year, on expectations of lower interest rates in China and as profits of securities firms more than double because of increased stock trading in Hong Kong and mainland markets after the start of an equities trading link between Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges late last year.

Quam, which listed in Hong Kong in 1997, underwrites stock offerings, advises on mergers and acquisitions and manages client funds. The firm's largest shareholders include its Chairman Bernard Pouliot, with a 28 percent stake, and Kenneth Lam, Quam's CEO, who owns 25.5 percent, according to corporate filings. ($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollars)