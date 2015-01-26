BEIJING Jan 26 Anbang Insurance Group Co, the
Chinese insurance company that is buying New York's famed
Waldorf Astoria hotel, raised its stake in the country's biggest
private lender for the ninth time in the last three months.
Anbang raised its stake in China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
to 19.28 percent last week, according to a
disclosure published on Monday by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
For Anbang, which is spending more on real estate and
financial services investments, it was the ninth share increase
in China Minsheng over the last three months.
China Minsheng shares gained 1 percent in Shanghai trading
to close at 10.49 yuan. The stock has gained about 70 percent
over the last three months.
In December, the Beijing-based insurer raised its stake in
Chinese property firm Financial Street Holdings Co
to 20 percent, while increasing its shareholding in China
Merchants Bank Co Ltd to 10 percent.
Anbang, which offers insurance and asset management, also
has been active overseas. In October, the insurer agreed to pay
$1.95 billion for the Waldorf Astoria.
Two months later, Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV
agreed to sell its Belgian banking operations to Anbang for 219
million euros ($245.78 million).
Anbang was founded in 2004 by seven companies including
state-owned Shanghai Automotive Industry Group Corp and Sinopec.
($1 = 0.8910 euros)
(Reporting By Matthew Miller; editing by Susan Thomas)