SHANGHAI, April 18 China Minsheng Investments
(CMI) will invest 15 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) in a 2 gigawatt
solar power plant in the northwestern region of Ningxia, which
the company says will be the largest such plant of its kind in
the world.
CMI, the largest private investment fund in China, said in
an announcement emailed to Reuters that the plant would take up
around 60,000 mu, equivalent to nearly 40 square kilometres.
The news comes after CMI said in February it would invest 1
billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in a Chinese-led project to
develop a new financial district in London.
The fund, launched last August with a registered capital of
50 billion yuan, has said it would invest broadly in areas
ranging from sustainable energy to real estate to business jet
services.
China is pushing more investment in its western regions,
both to help even out major wealth disparities between its
interior and its more developed coastal provinces and to support
its New Silk Road infrastructure investment project which
proposes to build up China's logistical connections with markets
through western routes, including roads, rail and sea lanes.
($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 0.6685 pounds)
