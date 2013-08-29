SINGAPORE Aug 29 Food producer China Minzhong
Food Corp Ltd said on Thursday that the accounting
issues raised by a short seller this week are not new and are
based on a misunderstanding of its business model.
On Monday Glaucus Research published a 49 page report
alleging Singapore-listed China Minzhong fabricated details
about two of its biggest customers and overstated its revenues
in its listing prospectus.
Shares in the food producer fell as much as 50.7 percent
after the report was released on Monday before trading in the
stock was suspended two hours later.
China Minzhong said it plans to issue a detailed response to
the allegations.
"The company would seek to substantiate in its detailed
response to the report that its financials are sound and that
there were no fabricated sales or alleged cover up by the
company," China Minzhong said in a statement.
The company said it has also delayed the publication of its
full year results from Thursday morning to Thursday evening so
that it has more time to address the issues raised by Glaucus.
California-based Glaucus disclosed that it had a short or
indirect short position in the company.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)