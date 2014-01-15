(corrects day to Wednesday in lede)
BEIJING Jan 15 China has flight-tested a
hypersonic missile delivery vehicle in a move that was
scientific in nature and not targeted at any country, the
Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
A Chinese military build-up has raised regional jitters.
Many countries in Asia have welcomed a stated U.S. intention to
shift more attention and military assets back to the region.
They are beefing up military spending and ties with Washington.
"Our planned scientific research tests conducted in our
territory are normal," the Beijing Defence Ministry said in a
faxed response to Reuters. "These tests are not targeted at any
country and at any specific goals."
The statement confirmed a report by the online Washington
Free Beacon newspaper that the hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV)
was detected flying at 10 times the speed of sound over China
last week. A spokesman for the U.S. Defence Department told the
newspaper it was aware of the test.
The Free Beacon said the test made China the second country
after the United States to have successfully tested a hypersonic
delivery vehicle able to carry nuclear warheads at a speed above
Mach 10 - or 12,359 kilometers per hour.
Three decades of double-digit, annual increases in military
spending have accelerated Beijing's ambitious build-up and
allowed Chinese defence factories to boost the quality and
performance of home-grown weapons and military hardware.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Mark Heinrich)