May 18 Mobile games developer China Mobile Games
and Entertainment Group Ltd said it received a buyout
offer from Orient Hongtai (Beijing) Investment Management Co Ltd
valuing the company at about $673 million.
The offer of $21.50 in cash per American Depository Share
represents a premium of 5.5 percent to the stock's closing price
on Friday.
Orient Hongtai's offer $1.5357 in cash per class A or class
B ordinary share values China Mobile Games and Entertainment at
about $673 million based on its 31.3 million ADSs outstanding as
of Dec. 31.
