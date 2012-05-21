A woman talks on a mobile phone as she walks past a construction site in central Beijing May 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

HONG KONG China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.11 percent monthly increase in total mobile subscribers to 1.02 billion in April, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed on Monday.

The number of mobile subscribers in China has been growing steadily with handset vendors such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp (0763.HK) (000063.SZ) clamouring for more market share.

China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK), the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in April increased to 672.48 million, including 61.87 million 3G subscribers.

Second-ranked China Unicom (0762.HK) said mobile subscribers rose to 212.75 million, including 51.78 million 3G subscribers.

Mobile subscribers at China Telecom Corp Ltd (0728.HK), the smallest of the three operators, climbed to 138.51 million, including 45.56 million for 3G subscribers.

(Reporting by Chyen-yee Lee and Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)