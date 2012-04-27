HONG KONG, April 27 China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.28 percent monthly increase in total mobile subscribers to 1.013 billion in March, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed.

China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in March increased to 667.20 million, including 59.56 million 3G subscribers.

No.2 carrier China Unicom said mobile subscribers rose to 209.49 million, including 48.86 million 3G subscribers.

Mobile subscribers at China Telecom Corp Ltd, the smallest of the three operators, climbed to 135.83 million, including 43.55 million for 3G subscribers. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)