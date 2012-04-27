HONG KONG, April 27 China, the world's largest
mobile phone market, saw a 1.28 percent monthly increase in
total mobile subscribers to 1.013 billion in March, data from
the country's three telecommunications operators showed.
China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest mobile
carrier, said its mobile subscribers in March increased to
667.20 million, including 59.56 million 3G subscribers.
No.2 carrier China Unicom said mobile subscribers
rose to 209.49 million, including 48.86 million 3G subscribers.
Mobile subscribers at China Telecom Corp Ltd, the
smallest of the three operators, climbed to 135.83 million,
including 43.55 million for 3G subscribers.
