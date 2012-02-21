HONG KONG Feb 20 China, the world's
largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.2 percent monthly increase
in total number of mobile subscribers to 987.58 million in
January, data from the country's three telecom operators showed
on Monday.
China Mobile, the country's largest mobile
carrier, said its mobile subscribers in January increased to
655.44 million, including 53.94 million 3G subscribers.
China Unicom, the No. 2 carrier, said mobile
subscribers rose to 202.89 million, including 43.07 million 3G
subscribers.
Mobile subscribers at China Telecom, the smallest
of the three operators, increased to 129.25 million, including
38.7 million for 3G subscribers.