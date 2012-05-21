HONG KONG May 21 China, the world's largest
mobile phone market, saw a 1.11 percent monthly increase in
total mobile subscribers to 1.02 billion in April, data from the
country's three telecommunications operators showed on Monday.
The number of mobile subscribers in China has been growing
steadily with handset vendors such as Apple Inc,
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd and ZTE Corp clamouring for
more market share.
China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest mobile
carrier, said its mobile subscribers in April increased to
672.48 million, including 61.87 million 3G subscribers.
Second-ranked China Unicom said mobile subscribers
rose to 212.75 million, including 51.78 million 3G subscribers.
Mobile subscribers at China Telecom Corp Ltd, the
smallest of the three operators, climbed to 138.51 million,
including 45.56 million for 3G subscribers.