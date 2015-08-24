* MIIT vice minister Shang Bing named China Mobile chairman
* Chairmen at China Unicom, China Telecom swap posts
* China occasionally rotates state-owned sector chiefs
(Combines three firms' appointments, context)
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, Aug 24 China's state-owned telecoms
firms announced management changes on Monday which saw a vice
minister appointed to helm China Mobile Ltd, and the
chairmen swapping roles at China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
and China Telecom Corp Ltd.
Effective immediately, Shang Bing, vice minister of industry
and information technology, will chair the world's top mobile
carrier by subscribers. Chang Xiaobing will move from domestic
No. 2 China Unicom to China Telecom, with Wang Xiaochu moving in
the opposite direction.
None of the three provided reasons for the changes.
China's periodic rotation of top bureaucracy at state-owned
firms is aimed at preventing political networks becoming
entrenched. The last such instance in the telecoms sector was in
2004 when Shang became president at China Unicom.
At China Mobile, Shang replaced the retiring Xi Guohua at a
time when the carrier is increasing revenue from data services
to offset a decline in voice calls and text messages, brought
about by the rise of Internet-based communications apps.
The carrier on Thursday said revenue rose 5 percent in
January-June, but increased expenses left net profit falling 0.8
percent. That compared with a 4.5 percent rise in net profit at
China Unicom, and 1 percent decline at China Telecom.
Shang will also inherit a carrier investing to build
fourth-generation network (4G) towers nationwide and expand its
services.
On Thursday, China Mobile said it may buy fixed-line carrier
China TieTong Telecommunications Corp to offer
high-speed mobile phone and broadband Internet service bundles.
Analysts estimated the deal as worth 30 billion yuan ($4.69
billion) to 50 billion yuan.
Shares of China Mobile were down 5.5 percent in Hong Kong
afternoon trade, versus a 4.6 percent decline in the broader
market. China Telecom was down 6.7 percent, while China
Unicom was unchanged.
($1 = 6.3946 Chinese yuan renminbi)
