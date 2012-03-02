HONG KONG, March 2 China Mobile said on Friday that vice-president Lu Xiangdong was being questioned as part of an official investigation into "suspected financial-related issues".

China's largest mobile phone company said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it would comment further "when appropriate", without giving further details.

Neither Lu Xiangdong or China Mobile officials were immediately available for comment.

Lu sits on a 13-strong board of directors.

Shares of China Mobile gained 0.37 percent to close at HK$81.7 on Friday, before the announcement.

In 2010, China Mobile was at the centre of a financial scandal when former vice-chairman Zhang Chunjiang was arrested on corruption charges. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by David Hulmes)