Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BEIJING, March 20 China Mobile Ltd, the world's largest carrier by subscribers, missed estimates for 2013 with its first annual profit drop in 14 years as messaging services like Tencent Holdings' WeChat continued to replace formerly lucrative SMS usage.
The company's net profit fell 5.9 percent to 121.8 billion yuan ($19.66 billion) last year, missing analyst estimates of 125 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters Starmine survey of 31 analysts. Revenue for 2013 rose 8.3 percent to 630.2 billion yuan.
China Mobile shares were down 1.9 percent on Thursday morning, versus a 1.1 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index .
($1 = 6.1965 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* FDA approves Fujifilm's Digital Breast Tomosynthesis option for ASPIRE cristalle digital mammography system
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 23 Saudi Arabia on Monday warned organisations in the kingdom to be on the alert for the Shamoon virus, which cripples computers by wiping their disks, as the labour ministry said it had been attacked and a chemicals firm reported a network disruption.