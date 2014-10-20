* 9-month net income falls 9.7 percent
* Competitive effect of smartphone apps "more evident"
-company
* 4G subscribers soar
(Adds company quotes, earnings figures, context)
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, Oct 20 Quarterly revenue at China
Mobile Ltd fell year-over-year for the first time
since at least 2009 as China's largest telecom provider
continued to stumble in the face of rising competition from
popular Internet-based messaging apps.
China Mobile reported on Monday operating revenue of 481.24
billion yuan ($78.59 billion) for the first nine months of the
year. The cumulative figure implied revenue of 156.6 billion
yuan during the June-September quarter - or down 2 percent from
a year prior - marking the first time in years that quarterly
revenue has declined, according to a Reuters calculation.
The reversal, coming after years of sizzling growth as
China's middle class snapped up cell phones, highlights the
mounting pressure on China Mobile.
In a statement issued on Monday, the carrier acknowledged
that the effects of competition from smartphone apps, which
deliver messages and voice memos over the mobile Internet, have
become "more evident" as voice calls and text messages - two
traditional money-makers - have fallen sharply. Usage of
messaging apps such as Tencent Holdings Ltd's Weixin,
for instance, have boomed.
China Mobile said it saw a 0.3 percent decrease in voice
usage and a whopping 20.2 percent drop in text messages from a
year prior. Meanwhile, mobile data traffic nearly doubled.
Net income for the first three quarters of 2014 fell 9.7
percent to 82.6 billion yuan from a year earlier, China Mobile
said.
The carrier, however, has enjoyed a significant first-mover
advantage leading China's next-generation 4G telecom network
roll-out. While 4G service at rivals China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
and China Telecom Corp Ltd remain in
testing, China Mobile said the number of 4G customers, who pay
more for the faster service, reached 41 million by the end of
September.
Total customers reached 799.13 million compared with 755.19
million a year earlier, although the carrier warned that China's
mobile market has become saturated.
"The mobile communications sector in Mainland China was
already in the phase of high penetration rate, and the room for
development in traditional communications business was severely
restricted," China Mobile said.
After lagging for several quarters, China Mobile shares have
been boosted in recent weeks by news that it would cut handset
subsidies to raise profitability. The stock closed up 0.9
percent in Hong Kong ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.2
percent rise in the benchmark index.
The carrier is expected to benefit from sales of Apple Inc's
new iPhone 6, which launched in China last week.
(1 US dollar = 6.1233 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih)