UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
HONG KONG, March 23 China's largest telecommunications network operator China Mobile Ltd on Thursday reported a 0.2 percent rise in profit for last year, in line with analyst estimates, and said it had raised its dividend payout ratio to 46 percent.
Profit was 108.7 billion yuan ($15.78 billion), compared with the 108.02 billion yuan average of 23 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.
Revenue rose 6 percent to 708.4 billion yuan, versus an analyst estimate of 714.59 billion yuan.
The telco declared a final dividend of HK$1.243 per share, up from HK$1.196 a year earlier. ($1 = 6.89 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)