BEIJING, April 20 China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest wireless carrier, said on Monday its net profit for the first three months of 2015 dropped 5.6 percent, as messaging apps ate into revenues from traditional text and phone calls.

China Mobile's net profit during its first quarter was 23.9 billion yuan ($3.85 billion), the company said, while operating revenues rose 3.9 percent to 160.86 billion yuan.

But pressure from "over the top" services, such as wildly popular messaging apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat, continued to take depress average revenue per user (ARPU), a key industry bellwether of performance.

Customers in China, the world's largest smartphone market, are sending voice and text messages via these apps rather than using SMS and phone calls, cutting off a key source of income for carriers like China Mobile.

ARPU in the first quarter fell to 59 yuan from 62 yuan a year ago.

The carrier is now hoping that sales of 4G handsets and contracts will encourage users to make use of the faster internet speeds to push up their spending on mobile data.

In a letter to shareholders, Chairman Xi Guohua warned that the company "is at a critical stage of transformation of its development" as the impact of apps like WeChat "continued to intensify".

The annual growth rate of revenue from sales of products, such as handsets, may decrease, Xi said, increasing pressure on the firm.

China Mobile's total number of customers rose to 815.4 million people in the first three months of the year, with 143 million of those now on 4G contracts. ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Keith Weir)