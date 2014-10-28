BEIJING Oct 28 China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.36 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to about 1.28 billion in September, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed.

Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for September provided by the three carriers:

China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom

Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no.

of users 799.13 297.07 181.57 -net addition 3.09 0.54 1.01 -m/m growth (pct) 0.39 0.18 0.56

3G subscribers: -cumulative no.

of users 244.46 145.71 112 -net addition 2.25 1.13 1.51 -m/m growth (pct) 0.93 0.78 1.37 4G Subscribers: -cumulative no.

of users 40.95 N/A N/A -net addition 11.38 N/A N/A -m/m growth (pct) 38.48 N/A N/A Note: All numbers are in millions, unless otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) *: China Unicom's figure includes 3G and 4G LTE subscribers combined. There is no breakdown for 4G. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Sunil Nair)