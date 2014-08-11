BEIJING Aug 11 Xiaomi Inc said it had upgraded
its operating system to ensure users knew it was collecting data
from their address books after a report by a computer security
firm said the Chinese budget smartphone maker was taking
personal data without permission.
The privately held company said it had fixed a loophole in
its cloud messaging system that had triggered the unauthorised
data transfer and that the operating system upgrade had been
rolled out on Sunday.
The issue was highlighted last week in a blog post by
security firm F-Secure Oyg and had been reported by
media outlets in Taiwan. Like Apple Inc's iMessage
service, Xiaomi lets users avoid SMS charges by routing messages
over the Internet rather than through a carrier's network.
In a lengthy blogpost on Google Plus, Xiaomi Vice President
Hugo Barra apologised for the unauthorised data collection and
said the company only collects phone numbers in users' address
books to see if the users are online.
He said the smartphone's messaging system would now only
activate on an "opt-in" basis and that any phone numbers sent
back to Xiaomi servers would be encrypted and not stored.
Some industry analysts say Xiaomi has pipped Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd to become the top selling
smartphone brand in China, the world's biggest smartphone
market.
Although an increasing number of smartphone apps harvest
vast troves of personal data including a user's real-time
location, the address book remains a particularly sensitive
domain.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission fined the social network
Path $800,000 last year after security researchers showed how
the company siphoned users' address books without their
knowledge and stored it on its servers.
As a result of the Path controversy, which began in 2012 and
prompted a brief Congressional inquiry, Apple changed its iPhone
operating system so that app developers would have to ask
explicitly for permission before accessing address book data.
