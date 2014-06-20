HONG KONG, June 20 China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.4 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.26 billion in
May, data from the country's three telecommunications operators
showed.
Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for May provided by the three carriers:
China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
-cumulative no.
of users 787.30 293.29 181.22
-net addition 2.68 2.70 (0.95)
-m/m growth (pct) 0.3 0.9 (0.5)
3G subscribers:
-cumulative no.
of users 236.29 137.76 105.95
-net addition 4.31 3.35 0.98
-m/m growth (pct) 1.9 2.5 0.9
4G Subscribers:
-cumulative no.
of users 8.11 N/A N/A
-net addition 3.31 N/A N/A
-m/m growth (pct) 69 N/A N/A
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)
(Reporting by Christina Lo and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Anand
Basu)