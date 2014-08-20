BEIJING, Aug 20 China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.28 percent
monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to about
1.27 billion in July, data from the country's three
telecommunications operators showed.
Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for July provided by the three carriers:
China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
-cumulative no.
of users 793.57 295.89 180.00
-net addition 2.96 0.89 -0.24
-m/m growth (pct) 0.37 0.30 -0.13
3G subscribers:
-cumulative no.
of users 240.9 143.32 104.66
-net addition 2.38 2.51 -2.58
-m/m growth (pct) 1.00 1.78 -2.41
4G Subscribers:
-cumulative no.
of users 20.44 N/A N/A
-net addition 6.50 N/A N/A
-m/m growth (pct) 46.63 N/A N/A
Note: All numbers are in millions, unless otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)
*: China Unicom's figure includes 3G and 4G LTE subscribers
combined. There is no breakdown for 4G.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Anand Basu)