BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications Q1 profit rises
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
(Corrects month in table to August from July)
BEIJING, Sept 22 China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.28 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to about 1.27 billion in August, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed.
Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for August provided by the three carriers:
China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom
Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no.
of users 796.04 296.53 180.56 -net addition 2.47 0.64 0.56 -m/m growth (pct) 0.31 0.22 0.31
3G subscribers: -cumulative no.
of users 242.21 144.58 110.49 -net addition 1.31 1.26 1.8 -m/m growth (pct) 0.54 0.88 1.66 4G Subscribers: -cumulative no.
of users 29.57 N/A N/A -net addition 9.13 N/A N/A -m/m growth (pct) 44.66 N/A N/A Note: All numbers are in millions, unless otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) *: China Unicom's figure includes 3G and 4G LTE subscribers combined. There is no breakdown for 4G. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
