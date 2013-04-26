HONG KONG, April 26 China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 1.2 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.15 billion in
March, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for March provided by the three carriers:
China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
-cumulative no.
of users 726.31 250.71 168.03
-net addition 5.88 4.59 2.77
-m/m growth (pct) 0.82 1.86 1.68
3G subscribers:
-cumulative no.
of users 114.37 87.82 78.07
-net addition 9.88 4.33 3.20
-m/m growth (pct) 9.46 5.19 4.27
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)