HONG KONG, Sept 23 China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 1 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.2 billion in August, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for August provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 750.42 269.47 178.64 -net addition 5.45 3.90 2.05 -m/m growth (pct) 0.73 1.47 1.16 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 158.69 107.82 93.39 -net addition 11.64 3.93 3.00 -m/m growth (pct) 7.91 3.79 3.31 Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)