HONG KONG, Feb 20 China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.6 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.24 billion in
January, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics
for January provided by the three carriers:
China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
-cumulative no.
of users 771.87 284.11 184.78
-net addition 4.67 3.12 -0.80*
-m/m growth (pct) 0.61 1.11 -0.43
3G subscribers:
-cumulative no.
of users 205.87 126.47 103.14
-net addition 14.24 3.87 0.03
-m/m growth (pct) 7.43 3.16 0.03
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)
* China Telecom said the net decrease in mobile subscribers
in January was mainly due to increasing market competition
driven by the launch of LTE services and strengthened marketing
promotion by its rival.
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)