HONG KONG, March China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.61 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.25 billion in February, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. China Telecom attributed the decrease of mobile subscribers mainly to increasing competition driven by the launch of LTE services by other carriers. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for November provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 781.08 289.69 183.20 -net addition 5.47 4.02 -1.80 -m/m growth (pct) 0.70 1.41 -0.97 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 224.98 *132.30 104.14 -net addition 9.57 3.29 0.20 -m/m growth (pct) 4.44 2.54 0.2 4G Subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 2.79 N/A N/A -net addition 1.45 N/A N/A -m/m growth (pct) 108.43 N/A N/A Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) *: China Unicom's figure includes 3G and 4G subscribers combined. There is no breakdown for 4G. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse)