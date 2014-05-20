HONG KONG, May 20 China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.27 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to about 1.26 billion in April, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. China Telecom attributed the decrease of mobile subscribers to increasing competition driven by the launch of LTE services by other carriers. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for April provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 784.61 290.59 182.17 -net addition 3.53 0.90 -1.03 -m/m growth (pct) 0.45 0.31 -0.56 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 231.98 *134.41 104.97 -net addition 7.00 2.11 0.83 -m/m growth (pct) 3.11 1.59 0.80 4G Subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 4.80 N/A N/A -net addition 2.01 N/A N/A -m/m growth (pct) 71.79 N/A N/A Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) *: China Unicom's figure includes 3G and 4G LTE subscribers combined. There is no breakdown for 4G. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)