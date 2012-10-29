HONG KONG, Oct 29 China, the world's largest
mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 1.1 percent monthly
increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.08 billion in
September, data from the country's three telecommunications
operators showed.
Following is a breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for
September provided by the three carriers:
China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom
Mobile subscribers
(including 3G):
-cumulative no.
of users 698.51 229.49 152.62
-net addition 5.43 3.42 3.20
-m/m growth (pct) 0.78 1.51 2.14
3G subscribers:
-cumulative no.
of users 75.60 66.86 59.72
-net addition 3.46 3.18 3.28
-m/m growth (pct) 4.80 4.98 5.81
Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated.
(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)