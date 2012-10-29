HONG KONG, Oct 29 China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 1.1 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.08 billion in September, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is a breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for September provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 698.51 229.49 152.62 -net addition 5.43 3.42 3.20 -m/m growth (pct) 0.78 1.51 2.14 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 75.60 66.86 59.72 -net addition 3.46 3.18 3.28 -m/m growth (pct) 4.80 4.98 5.81 Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)