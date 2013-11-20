BRIEF-Sito Mobile adopts tax benefits preservation plan
* Sito mobile adopts tax benefits preservation plan to protect tax assets
HONG KONG, Nov 20 China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.8 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.22 billion in October, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for October provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 759.27 275.86 183.41 -net addition 4.09 3.10 2.27 -m/m growth (pct) 0.54 1.13 1.25 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 176.02 115.39 99.58 -net addition 6.52 3.76 3.10 -m/m growth (pct) 3.84 3.37 3.21 Note: All numbers are in millions, otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Sito mobile adopts tax benefits preservation plan to protect tax assets
* New Zealand unit, 2degrees, filed joint proposal with Vodafone, Spark for broadband, mobile services in rural New Zealand
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Updates toll, adds report on bomber's identity)