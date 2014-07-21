BEIJING, July 21 China, the world's largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.32 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to about 1.27 billion in June, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed. Following is the breakdown of mobile subscriber statistics for June provided by the three carriers: China Mobile China Unicom China Telecom Mobile subscribers (including 3G): -cumulative no. of users 790.61 295 180.24 -net addition 3.31 1.71 -0.98 -m/m growth (pct) 0.42 0.58 -0.54 3G subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 238.52 140.81 107.24 -net addition 2.23 3.05 1.29 -m/m growth (pct) 0.94 2.21 1.22 4G Subscribers: -cumulative no. of users 13.94 N/A N/A -net addition 5.83 N/A N/A -m/m growth (pct) 71.89 N/A N/A Note: All numbers are in millions, unless otherwise stated. (Source: Companies, Reuters calculation) *: China Unicom's figure includes 3G and 4G LTE subscribers combined. There is no breakdown for 4G. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)