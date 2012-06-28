(Repeats a previously published item to broaden distribution, no changes to text)

HONG KONG, June 28 (IFR) - China's Ministry of Finance priced its largest sale to-date with its CNH23bn (USD3.65bn) fourth Dim Sum bond issue this morning.

The deal was also the first to feature a 15-year tenor, and represented the first time the MoF has earmarked a portion of the issue to foreign central banks as well.

The multi-tranche Dim Sum generally paid fairly tight premiums of 5bp-8bp over outstanding equivalent bonds in some tranches, although the 15-year piece was well inside the nearest comparable, that is CDB's outstanding 2027s. Despite that, a chunky total of CNH58.68bn of orders was submitted for the institutional tranche.

The institutional tranche consists of CNH7bn 3-year bonds priced at 1.85%, CNH5.5bn 5-year at 2.56%, CNH1bn 7-year at 2.65%, CNH1bn 10-year at 3.1% and CNH1bn 15-year at 3.38% . These were sold through a Dutch auction on the CMU platform at the HKMA.

Outstanding MoF Dim Sum bonds due August 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021 were quoted at 1.803%, 2.477%, 2.866% and 3.102% respectively on the bid today, while the CDB 2027 piece was quoted at 3.738%. The longest tenor for an outstanding Dim Sum bond is China Development Bank's paper due January 2027. Settlement will be on June 29.

The final pricings fell at the high-end or above projected ranges by banks, which were pretty mixed in their estimates. Taiwanese investors fared best with a prediction of 3.5% for the 15-year piece while a few Western banks had put that at 3.15%.

Having said that, the new CNH pieces all came well below the onshore government bond yields of comparable tenors at 2.383% (2-year), 2.552% (3-year), 2.92% (5-year), 3.122% (7-year), 3.325% (10-year) and 3.6607% (15-year) respectively.

Another CNH5.5bn for a tenor of 2 years will be offered to retail investors at 2.38%, which is higher than 2% rumoured earlier and was much higher than the 1.6% it paid for the same tenor last year. Given that banks in Hong Kong have offered as much as 3% for 1-year renminbi fixed deposits to its premier clients, that coupon had to be raised to remain attractive. Tentative offer period is June 29 to July 13.

The remaining CNH2bn will be placed to central banks and the interest rates will be based on the results of the institutional tranche. A total of CNH3.06bn of orders was submitted for this tranche.

This is the first time that the MoF is setting aside a portion of the Dim Sum bonds only to central banks. The central bank tranche is targeting those CBs that have no quota to invest directly in China's onshore bond market. This will rule out CBs from Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia as they have quotas for direct investments in onshore government bonds. The MoF is unfazed by this since the CNH2bn size is quite small to be split among several central banks. Some Asian and Middle East central banks and sovereign funds are already invested in MoF's previous issues.

Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch will be the issuing and lodging, and fiscal agent.

The MoF issued Dim Sum bonds of CNH6bn, CNH8bn and CNH20bn in 2009, 2010 and 2011.