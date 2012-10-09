* Strong debut due to renewed speculative demand
* Trading halted after turnover breached regulatory limits
* China's economic slowdown shows little sign of
decelerating
(Adds quotes about regulator intervention)
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Oct 9 China Molybdenum Co Ltd
, backed by billionaire Yu Yong, nearly tripled on
its Shanghai debut as investors deemed the stock to be
undervalued after regulators ordered the company to scale back
its offering to ease a glut of new issues.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) had China
Molybdenum cut the price by half at the last minute and reduce
the size of the sale by five-sixths to 600 million yuan ($95
million), Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported last month.
The Chinese producer of tungsten and molybdenum, used to
harden steel, originally set the price at 6 yuan a share, a
level where the institutional book was fully covered, IFR said.
"This was a very rare and heavy intervention by the
regulators," said Liu Li, an analyst at Yingda Securities Co.
"There was concern by the regulator that the offering would
weigh on an already sluggish market. Today's market response
shows that the offering was priced too cheaply."
Shares in China Molybdenum opened at 8.70 yuan on Tuesday.
Trading was halted less than an hour-and-a-half into the session
as turnover reached 80 percent of the number of shares offered.
China Molybdenum closed at 9.63 yuan.
The company had set a pre-marketing range of 6.49-8.48 yuan,
but was urged by CSRC to set the price at 3 yuan, according to
IFR.
More than 137 institutional investors, including Shanghai AJ
Corp and Fullgoal Fund Management Co., subscribed to
the shares at the offer price last month.
The lower-than-expected price stirred speculative interest
in the stock, said Zhang Fang, an analyst at Dongxing
Securities.
Neither China Molybdenum nor CSRC could be immediately
reached for comment.
ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN
For China Molybdenum, it wouldn't have been wise
to postpone the Shanghai IPO as China's economic slowdown weighs
on the market in the longer term, analysts said.
The Shanghai Composite Index is down 3.8 percent so
far this year, after falling about 22 percent last year. The
index rose 2 percent on Tuesday.
Dongxing Securities expects China Molybdenum, partly owned
by private equity firm Cathay Fortune Corp (CFC) founded by
billionaire Yu, to report a 2 percent net profit drop this year
due to feeble demand for the metal.
Chinese steel-related firms have been struggling to post
profits this year as slowing economic growth erodes demand from
key downstream sectors like real estate and automobiles. They
are also struggling with long-term structural issues including
chronic over capacity.
Essence Securities led the China Molybdenum deal, with BOC
International (China) and China Merchants Securities also acting
as joint bookrunners, IFR reported.
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG; Editing by
Ryan Woo)