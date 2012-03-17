SHANGHAI, March 17 China Molybdenum Co,
Ltd, the country's top miner of the metal, has applied
for a share offering in Shanghai worth roughly $600 million to
help it expand its processing facilities.
China Molybdenum said it aimed to sell up to 542 million
shares in Shanghai, in a draft IPO prospectus published on the
securities regulator's website.
The ultimate size of the IPO will depend on how it manages
to price it, but the company said it planned to use the proceeds
to finance four projects including processing facilities for
tungsten, high-performance alloys and other materials that will
cost an estimated 3.65 billion yuan ($577 million).
It will now await approval by the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which should soon announce a date
for a listing hearing.
China Molybdenum's profit rose 9.6 percent in 2011 to 1.12
billion yuan. Its Hong Kong shares closed at HK$3.61 on Friday.
They are up 8.7 percent so far this year.
China Molybdenum's planned Shanghai IPO comes as an
improving stock market renews investors' interest in buying into
IPOs. Over the past year, some companies have struggled to raise
funds in the Hong Kong and mainland equity markets due to the
market downturn.
It would also become the latest in a number of Chinese firms
to tap mainland Chinese investors for funds after initially
going public in Hong Kong, including automaker BYD Co Ltd
.
Essence Securities Co, Ltd is the lead underwriter on the
sale.
(Reporting by Jason Subler, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)