SHANGHAI, Sept 10 China Molybdenum Co Ltd
, a major Chinese producer of tungsten and molybdenum,
aims to raise 3.646 billion yuan ($575 million) in a share offer
on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, it said in a share issue
prospectus on Monday.
China Molybdenum plans to issue up to 542 million A-shares
denominated in the yuan, or up to 10 percent of its expanded
share capital, to build new projects, it said in the prospectus
published on the exchange's website, www.sse.com.cn.
Book building will start on Tuesday and an issue price will
be decided on Sept. 20, it said.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by John
Mair)