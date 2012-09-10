* To issue up to 542 million A-shares to build new projects
* Booking building begins Tuesday, price will be set Sept 20
(Adds details, background)
SHANGHAI, Sept 10 China Molybdenum Co Ltd
, a major Chinese producer of tungsten and molybdenum,
aims to raise 3.646 billion yuan ($575 million) in a share offer
on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the company said in a share
issue prospectus on Monday.
China Molybdenum plans to issue up to 542 million A-shares
denominated in yuan, or up to 10 percent of its expanded share
capital, to build new projects, it said in the prospectus
published on the exchange's website, www.sse.com.cn.
Book building will start on Tuesday and an issue price will
be decided on Sept. 20, it said.
China Molybdenum recorded a net profit attributable to
shareholders of 720.7 million yuan in the first half of this
year, it said. Its profit rose 9.6 percent in 2011 to 1.12
billion yuan, it said, but gave no breakdown for the first half
of 2011.
China Molybdenum's Hong Kong shares closed at HK$2.93 on
Friday. They are down 11.7 percent so far this year.
The benchmark Chinese stock index, the Shanghai Composite
Index, is down 3.3 percent so far this year, though it
jumped 3.7 percent on Friday.
The company will become the latest Chinese firm to tap
mainland Chinese investors for funds after initially going
public in Hong Kong.
Essence Securities and BOC International (China) Ltd have
been appointed as the share offer's underwriters, while UBS and
CCB International have been appointed financial advisers.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)