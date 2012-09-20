SHANGHAI, Sept 21 China Molybdenum Co Ltd
, a major Chinese producer of tungsten and molybdenum,
raised a much less-than-expected 600 million yuan ($95 million)
through a share offering in Shanghai, reflecting slack demand
for resource-related firms amid a slowing economy.
China Molybdenum sold 200 million shares at 3 yuan apiece,
it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange late on
Thursday.
It had said it was planning to raise 3.65 billion yuan by
selling no more than 542 million shares to build new projects.
The sluggish performance of China's stock market has dented
investor appetite for new share issues, forcing a number of
companies, including China Communications Construction Co Ltd
and CITIC Heavy Industries Co,
to either postpone offerings or downsize their deals.
China Molybdenum recorded a net profit attributable to
shareholders of 720.7 million yuan in the first half of this
year, it said. Its profit rose 9.6 percent in 2011 to 1.12
billion yuan, it said, but gave no breakdown for the first half
of 2011.
The producer of molybdenum and tungsten, which are used in
steel products, is the latest Chinese firm to tap mainland
investors for funds after initially going public in Hong Kong.
Essence Securities and BOC International (China) Ltd were
the underwriters for the deal, while UBS and CCB International
acted as financial advisers.
($1 = 6.3038 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin, Kazunori Takada and Pete Sweeney;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)