BEIJING Dec 11 Chinese mobile chat app firm
Momo Inc, backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
said its CEO will fight allegations of misconduct and corruption
made by his former employer, as it prepares to debut on Nasdaq.
In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Wednesday, Momo said the allegations against CEO and
co-founder Tang Yan by Chinese Internet firm NetEase, Inc
could have an impact on its operational expenses and
brand image.
The company is expected to raise as much as $232 million on
Thursday by selling American Depository Shares in an initial
public offering.
"Mr. Tang has informed us that he believes the allegations
are malicious and intends to vigorously defend himself against
them," Momo said in the filing. Tang worked at NetEase from 2003
to 2011.
Momo could not be immediately reached for comment.
Momo said Tang had received a legal letter from Wangzhiyi
Information Technology (Beijing) Co, a NetEase affiliate, which
accused him of breaching employment terms and violating
competition agreements, saying Tang launched Momo in July 2011
when he was still working for the company.
Momo, which says it is China's third-largest social media
platform, provides lifestyle and entertainment services to its
users by mapping their geographic locations.
Alibaba Investment Ltd, a unit of Chinese e-commerce
powerhouse Alibaba Group, owns a 20.7 percent stake in Momo,
according to Momo's U.S. IPO filing.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)