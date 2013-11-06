* C.bank pledges regular disclosure of short-term lending
balance
* PBOC responds to criticism over poor communication with
market
* Short-term Lending Facility modeled after Fed discount
window
* SLF supplements twice-weekly open market operations
SHANGHAI, Nov 6 China's central bank began
publishing data on a recently-launched liquidity management tool
on Wednesday, in a step towards improving transparency following
a cash squeeze in June that rattled global markets and sparked
criticism of the bank for poor communication with the market.
The People's bank of China (PBOC) said loans outstanding
under its Short-term Lending Facility (SLF) dropped to 386
billion yuan ($63.3 billion) at end-September, from 410 billion
yuan a month earlier.
The PBOC launched the SLF in January, enabling commercial
banks to borrow from the central bank for one to three months.
The mechanism adds a new tool for authorities to manage
short-term liquidity, beyond the use of bond repurchase
agreements and central bank bills sold at twice-weekly open
market operations.
The SLF mechanism is modelled after the U.S. Federal
Reserve's discount window, the European central bank's Marginal
Lending Facility, and the Bank of England's Operational Standing
Facility.
But until Wednesday, the PBOC only published data on SLF
loans quarterly. That left market participants with an
incomplete picture of the central bank's operations to control
the money supply. On Wednesday the bank said it will publish the
data regularly on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn.
"Influenced by the increasing uncertainty of global economic
and financial conditions, fluctuations of supply and demand of
short-term liquidity in China's banking system has sharpened in
recent years," it said in a statement published in the website.
"The PBOC created the SLF at the start of this year to
manage temporary volatility of liquidity in the banking system,"
the central bank said in the statement, adding that operations
had been conducted successfully from January to September.
As part of a crackdown on banks engaged in riskier lending,
the PBOC engineered a cash crunch in late June during which some
Chinese money market rates skyrocketed to 30 percent from a
normal range of about 3-4 percent, setting off turmoil in
financial markets globally and inciting criticism of the PBOC
for failing to communicate its intentions.
The central bank has since pledged to improve. During a less
severe cash crunch in late September, the PBOC convened a
meeting with banks to tell them the situation, while injecting
short-term money via open market operations to smooth urgent
demand.
($1 = 6.1 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Gabrial Wildau; Editing by Kim
Coghill)