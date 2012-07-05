BEIJING, July 5 China will scrap its 75 percent
loan-to-deposit ratio limit for bank lending and adopt flexible
monitoring of individual banks by regulators, domestic media
reported on Thursday, in a move that would unleash more loans to
support the slowing economy.
"There is an initial consensus that the compulsory rule of
75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio will be eliminated as an
indicator of liquidity risks, but the China Banking Regulatory
Commission will keep it in its daily monitoring of banks'
performance," the Economic Information Daily paraphrased a
source close to the CBRC, China's banking watchdog, as saying.
The newspaper is run by China's official Xinhua news agency.
Market talk of an imminent change to the loan-to-deposit
ratio (LDR) has swirled for months as volatility in new lending
and deposit growth has surged, making it harder to assess the
trajectory of credit creation in the world's second biggest
economy.
Regulators have routinely said they are examining the causes
of volatility in the pace of new lending, but deny they plan to
relax LDR rules. CBRC vice chairman, Wang Zhaoxing, last did so
in mid-May.
The LDR is designed to tie lending closely to the level of
deposits, providing a stable source of capital for credit
creation and reducing bank exposure to short-term funding and
leverage risks.
Too tight a cap constrains the ability of banks to lend, a
particular problem in China where new lending is directed at
Beijing's behest as a key component of monetary policy
operations and a crucial barometer of economic activity.
"China's current loan-to-deposit ratio is already higher
than mid-2009. The ratio has crimped bank lending and forced
banks to raise deposit rates while the rising capital cost will
hinder any cut in lending rates," the newspaper cited Lu
Zhengwei, chief economist of China's mid-sized Industrial Bank.
Although the legal ceiling for LDR is 75 percent, China's
big four state banks all operate with lower ratios.
The newspaper said the CBRC earlier this year raised the
ratio for the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, the world's largest bank in terms of market cap, to
63 percent from 62 percent previously.
The ratio for China Construction Bank
was raised to 70 percent, and that for Agricultural Bank of
China was lowered to 57 percent. The
regulator kept it unchanged for Bank of China
, the smallest among the big four.
Domestic media reported earlier this week that the big four
banks, which typically account for 30 percent to 40 percent of
total lending, extended less than 200 billion ($31.7 billion)
yuan in new loans last month.
That implies total new yuan lending might be smaller in June
than May's 793 billion yuan, leaving Beijing at risk of
undershooting its target for money supply growth - effectively
tightening credit conditions even as the government loosens
monetary and fiscal policy to underpin economic growth.
The People's Bank of China is scheduled to announce money
and credit data for June from July 10 onwards.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Kim
Coghill)