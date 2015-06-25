CORRECTED-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM - CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.
SHANGHAI, June 25 The People's Bank of China said it will moderately increase short-term liquidity in the banking system through issuing reverse repos to stabilise market expectations, according to a statement on the central bank's official microblog.
The PBOC resumed open market operations for the first time Thursday morning, issuing 35 billion yuan ($5.64 billion) in reverse bond purchase agreements, which inject cash for short periods of time.
The move comes as demand for cash has begun to drive up short-term rates in the interbank market, as companies build up capital in preparation for the first-half reporting period.
The PBOC also said that liquidity in the banking system remains ample.
The benchmark seven-day repo rate has been rising steadily since mid-May, and is now trading around 2.8 percent.
In 2013, the interbank market suffered a cash crunch that saw short-term rates spike and stock markets collapse after the central bank held back from injecting adequate liquidity.
($1 = 6.2083 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)
WASHINGTON, May 4 General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt warned the Trump administration on Thursday to avoid protectionist policies while calling on it to level the playing field for American companies with tax reform, revived export financing and improved trade agreements.