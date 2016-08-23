BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
SHANGHAI Aug 23 China's central bank queried domestic financial institutions for their demand for 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, traders told Reuters, the first query for such a tenor since February.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has relied on daily issuances of seven-day reverse repos during daily open market operations this year, injecting cash on a regular basis to manage short-term money supply.
The adjustment may imply the PBOC is preparing to extend the tenor of its short-term money management strategy.
The PBOC has not cut reserve requirement ratios at banks since March, and it has not cut long-term guidance interest rates since October.
It has injected a net 654.3 billion yuan ($98.44 billion)year to date by the week ending Aug 20. ($1 = 6.6470 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se