(Adds traders' view of possible implications in first paragraph)

SHANGHAI Aug 23 China bond futures posted their sharpest fall in three months on Tuesday as the prospect of more liquidity injections by the central bank into the financial system reduced expectations of more aggressive policy easing.

Traders said the People's Bank of China (PBOC) asked banks about demand for 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements for the first time since February, suggesting it may be expanding its strategy of using targeted, short-term injections rather than cutting interest rates or banks' reserve requirements (RRR).

The price of Chinese 10-year treasury futures for December delivery fell 0.38 percent.

"The market interprets the move as another sign that the central bank won't cut interest rates and RRR for now as it injects more short-term money into the banking system," said a senior trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.

"That is likely to set a floor for the fall of the yields of government bond futures, and thus investors sold the futures on the news."

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has relied on issuance of seven-day reverse repos in daily open market operations this year, injecting cash on a regular basis to manage short-term money supply.

The adjustment may imply the PBOC is preparing to extend the tenor of its short-term money management strategy.

The PBOC has not cut RRR since March, and has not cut long-term guidance interest rates since October.

While China's economy appears less at risk of a hard landing than feared last year, it remains wobbly, indicating that traditional monetary easing has become less effective at boosting growth than in the past.

More aggressive monetary policy easing could also put unwanted additional pressure on the yuan currency, which is near six-year lows, and risk more capital outflows.

In addition, policymakers have clearly grown more concerned recently about the risks of prolonged, debt-fuelled stimulus, and appear to have turned their focus to more government spending instead.

Money markets were mixed after the PBOC's move, with the volume weighted average of the 14-day repo down just two basis points (bps) to 2.7 percent and the seven-day weighted average rate up six bps at 2.40 percent.

Although the 14-day repo rate has been moving higher in recent days, the weighted average remains far below its recent peak of 2.82 percent in late July.

With the central bank conducting seven-day reverse repos on a nearly daily basis, the benchmark seven-day rate has remained steady for most of 2016, but the 14-day has been more volatile.

The central bank has injected a net 654.3 billion yuan ($98.44 billion) through open markets year to date by the week ending Aug 20.

It has also injected funds through medium-term lending facilities which allow it to channel money to more vulnerable sectors such as agricultural firms or small businesses. ($1 = 6.6470 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin, Lu Jianxin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)